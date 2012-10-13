Taken Trailer

Tags: kate mckinnon, taken, tim robinson, expendables, give us all our daughters back, liam neeson, taran killam, denzel washington, harrison ford, fred armisen, christina applegate, mel gibson, steven segal, bobby moynihan, jason sudeikis
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.