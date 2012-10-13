Taken Trailer

Also available on the NBC app

If you enjoyed films like "Taken" and "The Expendables" then you'll want to rush to theaters to see "Give Us All Our Daughters Back."

Appearing: Steve Higgins Jason Sudeikis Jay Pharoah Kate McKinnon Bill Hader Bobby Moynihan Christina Applegate Fred Armisen Taran Killam Tim Robinson

S38 E4 2 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

2012 NBC Studios LLC All Right Reserved