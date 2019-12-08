A couple (Jennifer Lopez, Mikey Day) is surprised with a home makeover from HGTV host Becker Cheeks (Kenan Thompson), who is having trouble understanding why they're a couple.
Appearing:
Tags: SNL, Saturday Night Live, snl season 45, snl 45, Jennifer Lopez, Beck Bennett, kate mckinnon, kenan thompson, Mikey Day, bowen yang, surprise home makeover, hgtv, home makover, extreme home makeover, Smurfs, fart app
