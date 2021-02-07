A group of friends (Dan Levy, Beck Bennett, Kyle Mooney, Chris Redd, Heidi Gardner) tell each other the many ways they have been staying safe from COVID-19.
Appearing:
Tags: SNL, Saturday Night Live, season 46, SNL 46, snl host, Dan Levy, dan levy snl, super bowl pod, super bowl pod snl, super bowl pod saturday night live, Beck Bennett, Heidi Gardner, kate mckinnon, kyle mooney, Chris Redd, bowen yang, super bowl party, coronavirus, pandemic, masks, quarantine, outdoor dining, wrestling, Netflix, travel, tiktok, hand sanitizer, Dr. Fauci, PSY, Gangnam Style
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.