A man (Bobby Moynihan) reminisces on the best summer of his life when he met a rib eating woman named Diane (Melissa McCarthy), reliving their ups and downs with a single day spent sitting in the park. [Season 39, 2014]

Appearing: Bobby Moynihan John Milhiser Melissa McCarthy

S39 E14 2 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

