Tags: SNL, Saturday Night Live, season 46, SNL 46, snl host, Jason Bateman, Jason bateman snl, pete davidson, kate mckinnon, kyle mooney, chloe fineman, bowen yang, letters to santa, snl letters to santa, Saturday night live letters to santa, stan Eminem, Dido, christmas gift, playstation 5, ps5, Eminem, North Pole, elton jogn
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.