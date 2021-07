Also available on the nbc app

When Mark (Vince Vaughn) and Maria (Cecily Strong) get caught by her husband (Taran Killam), the Weather Channel's soap opera "Stormy Skies" delivers romance as well as forecasts, emergency storm warnings and temperature updates. [Season 38, 2013]

Appearing: Steve Higgins Kenan Thompson Nasim Pedrad Aidy Bryant Cecily Strong Fred Armisen Kate McKinnon Taran Killam Tim Robinson

S38 E18 4 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

