As Steve Martin gets ready in his dressing room, he begins to reminisce and sing a song.
Appearing:Lorne MichaelsTim Meadows
Tags: 1990, Steve Martin Tonight song, Broadway parody, Tonight song cold open, Steve Martin backstage song, Steve Martin cold open, Steve Martin Broadway song, Backstage song cold open, Lorne Michaels sings, "Not gonna phone it in tonight"
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.