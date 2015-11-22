Star Wars Auditions

J.J. Abrams shares The Force Awakens screen tests for Daisy Ridley and Sofia Vergara (Cecily Strong), John Boyega, Emma Stone, David Beckham (Taran Killam), Jon Hamm and more. [Season 41, 2015]
Appearing:Bobby MoynihanVanessa Bayer
Tags: SNL, Saturday Night Live, Season 41, Episode 1689, Matthew McConaughey, J.J. Abrams, Star Wars Screen Tests, Emma Stone, John Boyegas, Daisy Ridley, Adele, Jennifer Lawrence, Vanessa Bayer, Sasheer Zamata, Janelle Monae, George Lucas, Bobby Moynihan, Michael Buble, Shia La
