Star Wars Auditions

J.J. Abrams shares The Force Awakens screen tests for Daisy Ridley and Sofia Vergara (Cecily Strong), John Boyega, Emma Stone, David Beckham (Taran Killam), Jon Hamm and more. [Season 41, 2015]

Appearing: Bobby Moynihan Vanessa Bayer

2015