Star Trek Lost Episode

In a lost episode of Star Trek, Spock (Kyle Mooney) enlists his brother, Spocko (Bobby Moynihan), to help Captain Kirk (Chris Pine) and the crew of the Enterprise.
Appearing:Bobby MoynihanVanessa Bayer
Tags: SNL, Saturday Night Live, Season 42, Episode 1723, Chris Pine, Star Trek, Bobby Moynihan, Kyle Mooney, Alex Moffat, Beck Bennett, Sasheer Zamata, Spock, Captain Kirk, kenan thompson, neil degrasse tyson
