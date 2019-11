Also available on the NBC app

In this commercial parody, Gwen (Christine Ebersole) shows Peggy (Mary Gross) how to clear up her unsightly lung cancer from chain smoking with a few easy sprays from new Spray-On Laetril, the environmentally friendly pump. [Season 7, 1981]

Appearing: Christine Ebersole Eddie Murphy Joe Piscopo Mary Gross Tim Kazurinsky Tony Rosato

S7 E3 2 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

