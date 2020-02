Also available on the NBC app

This commercial for Spotlightz Acting Camp showcases kids (Vanessa Bayer, Lady Gaga, Taran Killam) reenacting scenes from such serious films and TV shows as The Social Network, Training Day, Breaking Bad and Forrest Gump. [Season 39, 2013]

Appearing: Noel Wells Vanessa Bayer Aidy Bryant Kyle Mooney Lady Gaga Taran Killam

S39 E6 4 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

