Spotlightz' child actors (Vanessa Bayer, Jim Parsons, Sasheer Zamata, Aidy Bryant, Taran Killam) reenact scenes from Oscar-nominated films like The Wolf of Wall Street, Gravity, Dallas Buyers Club, Her and Captain Phillips. [Season 39, 2014]

Appearing: Vanessa Bayer Jim Parsons Kyle Mooney Noel Wells Sasheer Zamata Taran Killam Aidy Bryant

S39 E14 3 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

