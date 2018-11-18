Earth space travellers (Steve Carell, Beck Bennet, Cecily Strong, Leslie Jones) make a discovery about the Thanksgiving feast they're sharing with their alien hosts (Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor).
Appearing:
Tags: nbc, SNL, Saturday Night Live, snl host, snl 44, snl season 44, season 44, snl host, snl host steve carell, steve carell, Leslie Jones, pete davidson, kenan thompson, Beck Bennett, Alex Moffat, Beck Bennett, Melissa Villasenor, kern, space thanksgiving, Aliens
