Space Station Broadcast

An unexpected chain of events occurs while Captain Ed McGovern (Steve Carell) live streams from the
International Space Station to childrens classrooms across America.
Appearing:
Tags: nbc, snl, saturday night live, snl host, snl 44, snl season 44, season 44, steve carell, aidy bryant, mikey day, leslie jones, kate mckinnon, alex moffat, international space station, schools, broadcast, live stream
