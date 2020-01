Also available on the NBC app

In this condensed version of The Sound of Music Live, Captain von Trapp introduces his children, including Dooneese, to their new governess Maria.

Appearing: Fred Armisen Kristen Wiig Beck Bennett Bobby Moynihan Cecily Strong Kate McKinnon Nasim Pedrad Noel Wells Taran Killam

S39 E8 6 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

