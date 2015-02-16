Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Jane Curtin return to the "Weekend Update" desk and share the latest news on SNL's viewership. [Season 40, 2015]
Appearing:Bobby MoynihanVanessa Bayer
Tags: SNL, Saturday Night Live, season 40, SNL40, 40th Anniversary Special, Weekend Update, amy poehler, Tina Fey, Jane Curtin, Emma Stone, Edward Norton, Bill Hader, Stefon, Seth Meyers, melissa mccarthy, land shark
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.