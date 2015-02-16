Steve Martin wishes viewers a goodnight surrounded by all of the night’s performers and SNL creator Lorne Michaels.
Appearing:
Tags: SNL, Saturday Night Live, season 40, SNL40, 40th Anniversary Special, Goodnights, Lorne Michaels, Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Miley Cyrus, Will Fore, jason sudeikis, Derek Jeter, Peyton Manning, Eddie Murphy, Chris Rock, dan aykroyd, will ferrell, Bill Murray, martin short
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.