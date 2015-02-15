SNL40: Auditions

Pete Davidson and Leslie Jones introduce a supercut of auditions from former cast members like Gilda Radner, Bill Hader and Chevy Chase. Plus, see auditions from the stars who didn't make the cut.
Appearing:
Tags: SNL, Saturday Night Live, Season 40, SNL40, 40th Anniversary Special, Pete Davidson, Leslie Jones, Phil Hartman, Jan Hooks, Amy Poehler, Gilda Radner, Cheri Oteri, Kristen Wiig, Andy Samberg, Jimmy Fallon, Vanessa Bayer, Darrell Hammond, Ana Gasteyer, Jay Pharoah
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.