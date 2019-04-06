SNL Musical Guest Sara Bareilles' Favorite Sketches

Find out which SNL sketches Sara Bareilles loves before she performs on Saturday Night Live on April 6, 2019, with host Kit Harington.
Appearing:
Tags: snl, snl host, saturday night live, saturday night live host, kit harington, sara bareilles snl, sara bareilles snl favorite sketches snl, sara bareilles favorite snl sketches, musical guest sara bareilles snl
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.