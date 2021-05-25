Main Content

Saturday Night Live
SATURDAYS | 11:30ET 10:30CT 9:30MT 8:30PT

SNL Mailbag

CLIP10/13/84
Also available on the nbc app

Mary and Julia read mail from SNL viewers. All of the letters are for Julia from an ex-convict who is crazy about her.

Appearing:
Tags: Mailbag, Mary and Julia read mail from viewers. All of the letters are for Julia from an ex-convict who is crazy about her., Julia Louis-Dreyfus fan mail, fan letters, Convict fan mail, convict viewers, Julia Louis-Dreyfus letters
S10 E23 minHighlightComedyLate Night
-
  • Most Recent
  • Behind the Scenes
  • Current Preview
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 46
  • Season 45
  • Season 44
  • Season 43
  • Season 42
  • Season 41
  • Season 40
  • Season 39
  • Season 38
  • Season 37
  • Season 36
  • Season 35
  • Season 34
  • Season 33
  • Season 32
  • Season 31
  • Season 30
  • Season 5
  • Season 4
  • Season 3
  • Season 2
  • Season 1
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.