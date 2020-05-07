Saturday Night Live returns May 9, 2020, for the Season 45 finale with a show produced entirely remotely from the cast and celebrity guests’ homes as they practice social distancing.
Appearing:
Tags: SNL, Saturday Night Live, snl season 45, snl 45, SNL Promo, saturday night live promo, snl at home, Saturday Night Live At Home, kate mckinnon, Colin Jost, Chris Redd, bowen yang, pete davidson, cecily strong, aidy bryant, chloe fineman, Heidi Gardner
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.