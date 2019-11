Also available on the NBC app

Without even trying very hard, DJ Davvincii (Andy Samberg) always kills at his performances -- literally. Guest appearance from Lil' Jon. [Season 39, 2014]

Appearing: Bobby Moynihan Nasim Pedrad Vanessa Bayer Kenan Thompson Andy Samberg Aidy Bryant Mike O'Brien Beck Bennett Kyle Mooney Brooks Wheelan Jay Pharoah Lil Wayne Sasheer Zamata Taran Killam Kate McKinnon

S39 E21 2 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

