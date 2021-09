Also available on the nbc app

A homeowner (Andy Samberg) tries to use a 911 app when his house is robbed, but promos for Rescue Dogs 3D lead to him buying movie tickets, a pizza man (Bobby Moynihan) getting shot and a real Rescue Dog biting off a robber's arm. [Season 36, 2010]

Appearing: Fred Armisen Andy Samberg Bobby Moynihan Kenan Thompson Nasim Pedrad