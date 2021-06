Also available on the nbc app

Andy and Raif (Andy Samberg, Justin Timberlake) are two R&B singers who plan to have sex with each other's moms (Susan Sarandon, Patricia Clarkson) for Mother's Day in this "SNL Digital Short." [Season 34, 2009]

Appearing: Andy Samberg

S34 E21 3 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

