SNL Digital Short: Laser Cats 7

In this episode, directed by Steven Spielberg, General Nitro and Admiral Spaceship have to save a very special alien.

Appearing: Andy Samberg Bill Hader Lorne Michaels Andy Samberg Bill Hader Bobby Moynihan Fred Armisen Josh Brolin Steve Spielberg Taran Killam Wally Feresten

S37 E19 5 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

