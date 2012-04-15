Tags: Saturday Night Live, comedy, sketch, josh brolin, fred armisen, laser cats, digital short, Steven Spielberg, Lorne Michaels, ET, ET parody, Bill Hader, Andy Samberg, general nitro, admiral spaceship
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.