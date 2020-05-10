Main Content

Saturday Night Live
SATURDAYS | 11:30ET 10:30CT 9:30MT 8:30PT

SNL Celebrates Mother’s Day

CLIP05/10/20
Details
Also available on the nbc app

Celebrate mom this Mother’s Day with classic SNL sketches, like The Perfect Mother and The Lawrence Welk Show: Mother’s Day.

Appearing:
Tags: SNL, Saturday Night Live, snl 45, Season 45, Mother’s Day, emma thompson, Heidi Gardner, mom, mother, mother’s day snl, snl game show, game show, aidy bryant, kate mckinnon, Charlize Theron, Mikey Day, Kristen Wiig, Betty White, fred armisen
S45 E020 minWeb ExclusiveComedyLate Night
2019
  • Most Recent
  • Behind the Scenes
  • Current Preview
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Pence Gets the Vaccine Cold Open
CLIP 12/19/20
Kristen Wiig 2020 Holiday Monologue
CLIP 12/19/20
Weekend Update: A Look Back at Trump’s Presidency
CLIP 12/19/20
Weekend Update: Smokey Robinson on Celebrating the Holidays
CLIP 12/19/20
U.S.O. Performance
CLIP 12/19/20
Weekend Update: Cleveland Indians Name Change and Tom Cruise Covid Rant
CLIP 12/19/20
Middle-Aged Mutant Ninja Turtles: Episode 2
CLIP 12/19/20
Weekend Update: Christmas Joke Swap 2020
CLIP 12/19/20
Dua Lipa: Don’t Start Now (Live)
CLIP 12/19/20
Weekend Update: Landis Trotter on Holiday Gifting
CLIP 12/19/20
Home Alone 2
CLIP 12/19/20
Dua Lipa: Levitating (Live)
CLIP 12/19/20
The Grinch
CLIP 12/19/20
Weekend Update: Michael Che's Neighbor Willie on the COVID-19 Vaccine
CLIP 12/19/20
A Teacher
CLIP 12/19/20
Home for Christmas
CLIP 12/19/20
Christmas Morning
CLIP 12/19/20
Secret Word Holiday Edition
CLIP 12/19/20
Kristen Wiig Returns to Host SNL!
CLIP 12/19/20
Kate McKinnon Explains 2020 to Kristen Wiig and Dua Lipa
CLIP 12/17/20
Dr. Fauci & Dr. Birx Cold Open
CLIP 12/12/20
Timothée Chalamet Monologue
CLIP 12/12/20
Weekend Update: Supreme Court Dismisses Election Fraud Cases
CLIP 12/12/20
Weekend Update: Dr. Wenowdis on the COVID-19 Vaccine
CLIP 12/12/20
Dionne Warwick Talk Show
CLIP 12/12/20
Weekend Update: Melissa Villaseñor on Christmas and Dolly Parton
CLIP 12/12/20
December to Remember Car Commercial
CLIP 12/12/20
Sportsmax
CLIP 12/12/20
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band: Ill See You in My Dreams (Live)
CLIP 12/12/20
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band: Ghosts (Live)
CLIP 12/12/20
Holiday Baking Championship 2020
CLIP 12/12/20
Weekend Update: Jay-Z’s Marijuana Line & New Space Force Bases
CLIP 12/12/20
Coronavirus Holiday
CLIP 12/12/20
Tiny Horse
CLIP 12/12/20
Rap Roundtable
CLIP 12/12/20
Timothée Chalamet and Cecily Strong Call Each Other by Their Names
CLIP 12/12/20
Michigan Hearings Cold Open
CLIP 12/05/20
Jason Bateman Throwback Monologue
CLIP 12/05/20
Weekend Update: Trump Loses Election Lawsuits
CLIP 12/05/20
Weekend Update: Pete Davidson on Staten Island COVID-19 Protests
CLIP 12/05/20
The Christmas Conversation
CLIP 12/05/20
Santa’s Village
CLIP 12/05/20
Weekend Update: Bailey Gismert on Old Movies
CLIP 12/05/20
Sleepover 2
CLIP 12/05/20
Stu
CLIP 12/05/20
Morgan Wallen: Still Goin Down (Live)
CLIP 12/05/20
Weekend Update: Melania's Christmas Decorations, Hamilton Returns
CLIP 12/05/20
Outdoor Cabaret
CLIP 12/05/20
Bits
CLIP 12/05/20
Morgan Wallen Party
CLIP 12/05/20
Morgan Wallen: 7 Summers (Live)
CLIP 12/05/20
Jason Bateman Returns to Host SNL
CLIP 12/05/20
Jason Bateman and Morgan Wallen Want World Peace for Christmas
CLIP 12/03/20
Celebrity Jeopardy: Sean Connery, Tom Cruise, Adam Sandler
CLIP 11/13/20
Biden Victory Cold Open
CLIP 11/07/20
Dave Chappelle Stand-Up Monologue
CLIP 11/07/20
Weekend Update: Biden Wins 2020 Election
CLIP 11/07/20
Weekend Update: Rudy Giuliani on Trump's Election Lawsuits
CLIP 11/07/20
DC Morning
CLIP 11/07/20
Uncle Ben
CLIP 11/07/20
Take Me Back
CLIP 11/07/20
Hailstorm
CLIP 11/07/20
Super Mario 35th Anniversary
CLIP 11/07/20
Dave Chappelle and Foo Fighters Make a Bold 2020 Prediction
CLIP 11/06/20
Dave Chappelle Returns to SNL!
CLIP 11/04/20
Biden Halloween Cold Open
CLIP 10/31/20
John Mulaney Stand-Up Monologue
CLIP 10/31/20
Weekend Update: Trump’s Final 2020 Election Message
CLIP 10/31/20
New York Musical
CLIP 10/31/20
Weekend Update: Baby Yoda on Season 2 of The Mandalorian
CLIP 10/31/20
Democracy PSA
CLIP 10/31/20
Strollin’
CLIP 10/31/20
Headless Horseman
CLIP 10/31/20
New York PSA
CLIP 10/31/20
Cinema Classics: The Birds
CLIP 10/31/20
Another Uncle Meme
CLIP 10/31/20
Weekend Update: Amy Coney Barrett Confirmed & Halloween Robot
CLIP 10/31/20
John Mulaney Is Sorry for Causing the Pandemic
CLIP 10/29/20
John Mulaney Returns to Host SNL
CLIP 10/27/20
Final Debate Cold Open
CLIP 10/24/20
Adele Monologue
CLIP 10/24/20
The Bachelor
CLIP 10/24/20
Weekend Update: Final Presidential 2020 Debate
CLIP 10/24/20
Chad in a Haunted Mansion
CLIP 10/24/20
Weekend Update: The Village People on Donald Trump Using Their Music
CLIP 10/24/20
Ass Angel Jeans
CLIP 10/24/20
Election Ad
CLIP 10/24/20
Weekend Update: Melissa Villaseñor on How to Quarantine Alone
CLIP 10/24/20
Africa Tourism
CLIP 10/24/20
Madame Vivelda
CLIP 10/24/20
Weekend Update: Jeffrey Toobin Zooms & Mitch McConnell’s Hands
CLIP 10/24/20
Visiting Grandma
CLIP 10/24/20
Adele Impresses H.E.R. and Kate McKinnon with Her American Accent
CLIP 10/22/20
Dueling Town Halls Cold Open
CLIP 10/17/20
Issa Rae Monologue
CLIP 10/17/20
First Date Exes
CLIP 10/17/20
Weekend Update: Trump Rallies
CLIP 10/17/20
Weekend Update: Eric, Donald Jr. and Tiffany Trump on the 2020 Election
CLIP 10/17/20
5-hour Empathy
CLIP 10/17/20
Weekend Update: Famous 80's Cocaine Wife Carla on NYC Nightlife
CLIP 10/17/20
  • Season 46
  • Season 45
  • Season 44
  • Season 43
  • Season 42
  • Season 41
  • Season 40
  • Season 39
  • Season 38
  • Season 37
  • Season 36
  • Season 35
  • Season 34
  • Season 33
  • Season 32
  • Season 31
  • Season 30
  • Season 5
  • Season 4
  • Season 3
  • Season 2
  • Season 1

Episodes

S45 E18 | 05/09/20
May 9 - SNL At Home
S45 E17 | 04/25/20
April 25 - SNL At Home
S45 E16 | 04/11/20
April 11 - SNL At Home: Tom Hanks
S45 E15 | 03/07/20
March 7 - Daniel Craig
S45 E14 | 02/29/20
February 29 - John Mulaney
S45 E13 | 02/08/20
February 8 - RuPaul
S45 E12 | 02/01/20
February 1 - JJ Watt
S45 E11 | 01/25/20
January 25 - Adam Driver
S45 E10 | 12/21/19
December 21 - Eddie Murphy
S45 E9 | 12/14/19
December 14 - Scarlett Johansson
S45 E8 | 12/07/19
December 7 - Jennifer Lopez
S45 E7 | 11/23/19
November 23 - Will Ferrell
S45 E6 | 11/16/19
November 16 - Harry Styles
S45 E5 | 11/02/19
November 2 - Kristen Stewart
S45 E4 | 10/26/19
October 26 - Chance the Rapper
S45 E3 | 10/12/19
October 12 - David Harbour
S45 E2 | 10/05/19
October 5 - Phoebe Waller-Bridge
S45 E1 | 09/28/19
September 28 - Woody Harrelson
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.