Dr. Arnold Kitos (Bill Hader) claims to have found a cure to chronic short term memory loss through theater. Unfortunately, when it comes time for his patients to recite their lines, Dr. Kitos must feed the lines to them. [Season 38, 2013]

Appearing: Aidy Bryant Jay Pharoah

