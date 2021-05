Also available on the nbc app

The hard-selling hosts (Will Ferrell, Chris Kattan) offer weird collectibles in the Stars Wars Bonanza including one special item: Mark Hamill. Callers want Hamill to say various movie lines and Harrison Ford ends up buying him. [Season 22, 1997]

Appearing: Tim Meadows Darrell Hammond

S22 E15 5 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

-