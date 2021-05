Also available on the nbc app

Justin Timberlake stars in a romantic comedy with a twist unlike anything you've seen in this parody trailer for She's Got a D!%k, with Eugene Levy (Fred Armisen) and a Confused Black Friend (Kenan Thompson). [Season 38, 2013]

Appearing: Nasim Pedrad Kate McKinnon Fred Armisen Kenan Thompson

S38 E16 2 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

