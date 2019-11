Also available on the NBC app

Shanice (Leslie Jones) and Dominika (Scarlett Johansson) team up to rescue their sensei (Bobby Moynihan) from the British mob (Beck Bennett, Mikey Day, Kyle Mooney, Alex Moffat, Kenan Thompson).

Appearing: Bobby Moynihan Vanessa Bayer

S42 E16 4 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

2016