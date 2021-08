Also available on the nbc app

The men (Ben Stiller, Andy Samberg, Taran Killam, Kenan Thompson) are excited that their sexy coworker Shana (Kristen Wiig) is coming to a Halloween party, but her weird, disgusting behavior turns them all off. [Season 37, 2011]

Appearing: Taran Killam Abby Elliott Andy Samberg Ben Stiller Kenan Thompson

S37 E3 7 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

-