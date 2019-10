Also available on the NBC app

In the series finale of Sex and the City, Carrie (Amy Poehler) returns from Paris and Samantha (Christina Aguilera ), Charlotte (Maya Rudolph) and Miranda (Rachel Dratch) each share some major news. [Season 29, 2004]

Appearing: Chris Parnell Amy Poehler Christina Aguilera Maya Rudolph Rachel Dratch

S29 E13 5 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

-