Host Lyle Round (Bill Hader) welcomes his celebrity guests, socialite Titsie Bismarck Tumlinson (Gwyneth Paltrow) and Mindy Gracin (Kristen Wiig), who aren't capable of playing the game show properly. [Season 36, 2011]

Appearing: Steve Higgins Bill Hader Kristen Wiig Kenan Thompson Gwyneth Paltrow Taran Killam

S36 E12 5 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

