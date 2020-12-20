Mindy Elise Grayson (Kristen Wiig) and a contestant (Kate McKinnon) compete on Secret Word, hosted by Grant Choad (Kenan Thompson).
Appearing:
Tags: SNL, Saturday Night Live, season 46, SNL 46, snl secret word, Saturday night live secret word, Christmas, snl christmas episode, Saturday night live Christmas episode, game show, Secret Word Game Show, mindy elise grayson, lauren holt, kenan thompson
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.