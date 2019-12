Also available on the NBC app

Lorenzo McIntosh (Kenan Thompson) brings his grandma Loretta (Betty White) to scare some bullies straight with stories from their lives that sound suspiciously like Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory and The Wizard of Oz. [Season 35, 2010]

Appearing: Andy Samberg Bill Hader Kenan Thompson Bobby Moynihan Jason Sudeikis Betty White

S35 E21 5 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

-