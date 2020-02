Also available on the NBC app

A recent college grad (Lena Dunham) starts working for Olivia Pope (Sasheer Zamata) and feels overwhelmed by how fast and skilled Olivia's team is, as well as being awed with Olivia's relationship with the President (Taran Killam). [Season 39, 2014]

Appearing: Sasheer Zamata Beck Bennett Jay Pharoah Kate McKinnon Cecily Strong Lena Dunham Taran Killam

S39 E15 5 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

