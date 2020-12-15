Buddy Young Jr. talks about a Hawaiian Restaurant and works the floor, where he finds a number of celebrities.
Appearing:
Tags: Saturday Night News Segment - Buddy Young Jr, Buddy Young Jr. talks about a Hawaiian Restaurant and works the floor, where he finds a number of celebrities., Buddy Young Jr. restaurant, Hawaiian restaurant, Buddy Young Saturday Night News routine, Waylon Jennin
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.