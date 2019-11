Also available on the NBC app

After months at a spa, a newly fit Santa Claus (Paul Rudd) visits the elves' workshop and introduces his sexy new friend Candice (Kate McKinnon). They rebel after he bans candy and orders them to make exercise equipment, not toys. [Season 39, 2013]

Appearing: Aidy Bryant John Milhiser Kate McKinnon Kenan Thompson Kyle Mooney Noel Wells Paul Rudd Taran Killam

S39 E8

