Saturday Night Live
Santa’s Village

12/05/20
A couple (Mikey Day, Melissa Villaseñor) tries to meet the mall Santa and Mrs. Claus (Jason Bateman, Cecily Strong) despite social distancing rules.

Tags: SNL, Saturday Night Live, season 46, SNL 46, snl host, Jason Bateman, Jason bateman snl, Jason Bateman, Mikey Day, Melissa Villasenor, cecily strong, kyle mooney, santa claus, mrs claus, snl christmas episode, snl christmas, santa’s village, snl santa’s village, Saturday night live santa’s village, Christmas, mall santa claus, sefie, Elf, social distance, COVID-19, hand sanitizer
