Also available on the NBC app

Sally O'Malley (Molly Shannon), a colorful 50-year-old dancer auditions to be a Rockette. After impressing the choreographer (Danny DeVito) with her signature "kick, stretch, kick," Sally dances with the real Rockettes. [Season 25, 1999]

Appearing: Cheryl Hardwick Molly Shannon Cheri Oteri Danielle Flora Danny DeVito Rachel Dratch The Rockettes

S25 E8 6 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

-