A group of waiters (Edward Norton, Nasim Pedrad), Mike O'Brien, Cecily Strong), who are all virgins, loudly fantasize about their first time having sex. Their misguided boasts embarrass the restaurant's hostess (Aidy Bryant). [Season 39, 2013]

Appearing: Aidy Bryant Beck Bennett Cecily Strong Edward Norton Mike O'Brien Nasim Pedrad Noel Wells

S39 E4 4 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

