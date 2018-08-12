Rudolph's Big Night

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (Pete Davidson) takes out some pent up frustration on his colleagues (Beck Bennett, Mikey Day, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Chris Redd, Kenan Thompson).
Appearing:
Tags: nbc, snl, saturday night live, snl 44, snl season 44, season 44, jason momoa, pete davidson, beck bennett, mikey day, alex moffat, kyle mooney, chris redd, rudolph the red-nosed reindeer, reindeer, rudloph, christmas, santa sleigh, santa, kenan thompson
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.