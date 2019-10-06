A documentary looks back on the lesser-known interracial royal romance between Abigail, Duchess of Clerkenwell (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) and Jimmy Jay Robinson (Kenan Thompson).
Appearing:
Tags: snl, saturday night live, snl season 45, snl 45, phoebe waller-bridge, beck bennett, kate mckinnon, cecily strong, kenan thompson, royal romance, royal family, meghan markle, prince harry, england, united kingdom, bbc, suits
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.