At the NBC Sports offices in 1990, three executives (Vaughn, Thompson, McKinnon) meet with John Tesh (Sudeikis) and his brother Dave Tesh (Robinson) who perform their new song "Roundball Rock" as a potential theme for NBA on NBC. [Season 38, 2013]

Appearing: Kate McKinnon Kenan Thompson Tim Robinson

S38 E18 5 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

