In this commercial parody, Rosetta Stone promotes their language learning software to people looking to trade recipes with their babushka or preparing for a perverted trip to Thailand, with phrases like "ping pong ball." [Season 38, 2013]

Appearing: Kenan Thompson Bobby Moynihan Taran Killam Kate McKinnon Vanessa Bayer

