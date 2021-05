Also available on the nbc app

A commercial for Rick's Model Ts, the first used car lot. Rick (Mike O'Brien) claims to be crazy for selling cars at such low prices, but it soon becomes clear that his wife, Daisy (Tina Fey), is far crazier. [Season 39, 2013]

Appearing: Mike O'Brien Tina Fey

