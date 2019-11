Also available on the NBC app

Several people (Drake, Taran Killam, Jay Pharoah, Sasheer Zamata) sing a catchy tune about how making New Year's resolutions is much easier than keeping them. [Season 39, 2014]

Appearing: Taran Killam Jay Pharoah Sasheer Zamata

S39 E11 2 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

