Regis Philbin Auditions

With Regis' last show in the books, the producers pair Kelly Ripa up with some potential replacements including Charles Barkley, George Lopez and Denzel Washington.

Appearing: Bill Hader Kenan Thompson Kristen Wiig Jason Sudeikis Jay Pharoah Nasim Pedrad Taran Killam Abby Elliott Bill Hader Bobby Moynihan Fred Armisen Jason Segel Paul Brittain

S37 E7 6 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

