Tags: comedy, sketch, Regis Philbin Auditions, kelly ripa, paul brittain, nasim pedrad, denzel washington, george lopez, kathie lee, rosie odonnnell, jay pharoah, bobby moynihan, jason segel, ashton kutcher, taran killam, jason sudeikis, ricky gervais
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.