Louis (Christoph Waltz) introduces his girlfriend Regine (Fred Armisen) to his friends. They are put off by her confrontational nature, strong opinions and the disturbing public displays of affection she engages in with Louis. [Season 38, 2013]

Appearing: Vanessa Bayer Aidy Bryant Fred Armisen Taran Killam Bill Hader Christoph Waltz Tim Robinson

S38 E14 5 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

